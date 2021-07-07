Before teaming with Timothy Thatcher to challenge MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Great American Bash last night, Tommaso Ciampa spoke to SK Wrestling, where he told Rick Ucchino that he thinks he's the best wrestler in the world.

Speaking with SK Wrestling ahead of his big title match, Tommaso Ciampa said that he's the "best alive", arguing that there's no one in the industry who is better than him at the moment:

"I don't think anyone's better than me. I genuinely don't. I don't think anyone in the world is better me. I don't think they're better than me on the mic. I don't think they're better than me in the ring. I think I'm the best alive".

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were unable to wrestle the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship away from MSK at Great American Bash last night. You can check out the full results and find out exactly what went down on the big show at the Capitol Wrestling Center by clicking here.

In the same interview, the former NXT Champion also spoke about his chemistry with Timothy Thatcher, where he had the following to say on the matter:

"We had wrestled one time on the independents. We had chemistry and I knew that we have a very common respect for each other. When he came to NXT we just didn't quite cross paths and then we had those two matches - WarGames and the Fight Pit. I knew we had chemistry as opponents because we're like minded and had similar style. We pull out an aggression with one another and a grit that makes it stand out. The tag thing I had no clue because it's a different dynamic than with Johnny. With Johnny I always knew, you know, he's a hot tag guy and he adds an element that I don't. He's got some flashiness to him and he's different than me, so I knew we had a yin and yang type of thing. With Timmy it's like we're very similar and I didn't know if that was going to work or not and then we had that first match with Undisputed Era - Roderick Strong and Adam Cole - and the bell rang and I just remember looking back at him afterward and being like 'Hey, we got something'. When we came back through the curtain Shawn Michaels was the first person I saw and that was actually my quote to him. I was like, 'I guess we have chemistry'."

