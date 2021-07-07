Fall Guys Season 5: New Skins Leaked

Fall Guys Season 5 will be arriving this month and some image leaks have revealed some new skins that will be coming to the game.

The first four seasons of the game have brought some very exciting features and a bunch of new content like maps, skins and colours. Therefore the expectation for season 5 to be better than the seasons before is high.

With this new season only weeks away, gamers are hoping to see some sneak peaks and teases ahead of its release.

It seems like the developers are keeping quiet; however, some of the gaming community have managed to find a bunch of leaks, including some of the skins that will be coming to the game.

Images emerge of leaked Fall Guys Season 5 skins

These latest images of the new skins have been revealed through YouTuber HorizonPlayz who boasts over 10,000 subscribers.

In the video revealing some season 5 leaks, HorizonPlayz shows an image which has 12 new Fall Guys skins, with both names and pictures of how they look.

The 12 skins are named:

Neval Nectarine

Peaches of Eight

Pear Privateer

Fruit Flotilla

Lemon Lookout

Citrus Crewmate

Muddy Explorer

Dauntless Discoverer

Expedition Leader

Archaeological Expert

Fallesses II

Tutamfallmhun

Here is how they look:

Not only do these new costumes look very fun, they also help confirm some other leaks around social media which suggest that the new theme will be a pirate one.

All this information bodes well for the gaming community and should suggest that we are in for a really good season when it is released.

The battle royale platform game is truly exceeding expectations of players and probably exceeding the expectations of the developers, too.

Fall Guys has made a game that is still played by millions and can compete with the likes of Call of Duty and Fortnite.

If any more skins are leaked or revealed by Fall Guys before season 5 comes out then we will update this article as soon as possible.

