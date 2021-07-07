Mark Chapman: TV presenter calls for "greater understanding" after Emma Raducanu storm

British television and radio broadcaster Mark Chapman has called for more communication between men and women when it comes to “educating male allies.”

The 47-year-old is well known for his work in promoting women’s sport and was speaking to a panel at The Hundred’s ‘Catalyst for Gender Parity in Sport’ event.

The presenter was asked about the polarizing comments regarding young British tennis star Emma Raducanu, following her retirement from Wimbledon on Monday and how he would set about changing men’s perception of female athletes.

“Andy Murray’s response actually was perfect to that discussion,” he stressed. “It’s about staying true to yourself in conversations you have with other men and saying ‘that isn’t right.’”

Chapman also highlighted that he did not believe McEnroe’s comments were as scathing and ignorant as the public have made out and that the ensuing ‘storm’ online may never have happened had there been more communication.

“I can absolutely see what McEnroe was trying to say. The pile-on didn’t help the situation. It didn’t help for Emma either. It became this storm that wouldn’t have happened if they’d just been a tiny bit more understanding.

“From both sides, there ought to have been a greater understanding, so I would try to make sure there’s a bit of understanding and calmness every step of the way because at the moment I think the majority of broadcasters feel like they’re on a knife-edge every time they go on air.”

Turning back to The Hundred –– the ECB’s new flagship limited overs competition, the broadcaster used a cricket analogy to emphasise his point.

“If someone at The Hundred says ‘batsman’ you’d hope there’s not a pile on. I’ve been a broadcaster for 25 years and I've done a lot of cricket. All I grew up with was that word and I trained myself out of that word.

“So for all those people out there who are trying to get things right, a greater understanding is needed.”

Chapman is a director for the Manchester Originals, who will compete in the inaugural edition of The Hundred this summer. The competition gets underway in a fortnight on Wednesday 21st July as the Oval Invincibles take on the Manchester Originals in a stand-alone women’s match.

