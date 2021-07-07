Crystal Palace transfer news: Clause triggered for star "going straight to the top"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are closing in on completing the signing of Reading midfielder Michael Olise, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Olise?

It has been reported that the Eagles have triggered Olise's £8m release clause, as they have stepped up their interest in the youngster following the appointment of Patrick Vieira over the weekend.

The south London club are now confident that they will be able to make a deal with Reading, and that Olise will become Vieira's first signing since taking charge.

What were Olise's stats in 2020/21?

Reading had a largely positive campaign in 2020/21, finishing just one place outside the play-offs, and Olise was key to their success.

The teenager featured in 44 of their 46 Championship games, and was directly involved in 19 goals, including providing 12 assists.

As per WhoScored, Olise delivered 84 key passes when in league action. For context, no Crystal Palace player managed more than 43 in the Premier League.

Olise's performances saw him pick up the Young Player of the Season award at the EFL Awards back in April.

Chelsea set to table £60m bid for West Ham's Declan Rice! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What's been said about Olise?

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding year, and his rise has not gone unnoticed, especially by his peers. Liverpool prospect Harvey Elliott, who laid on 11 assists of his own while on loan at Blackburn in 2020/21, took to Instagram in February to heap praise on the young midfielder.

As quoted by Football League World, Elliott wrote: "Olise different breed of quality. Going straight to the top 100%."

1 of 15 How many games did Palace win in the Premier League during the previous campaign? 10 9 11 12

Is signing Olise a major coup for Vieira's Palace?

Absolutely.

You only have to look at the clubs that have been linked with Olise to see how highly-rated he is. Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been keen on the youngster, while Leeds have also been tracking his progress.

Yet it seems that Palace are going to land the exciting talent. The Selhurst Park side took a gamble on a Championship player last year as well when they bought Eberechi Eze from QPR. That worked out well as he registered 10 direct goal contributions in his maiden top-flight campaign.

Eze is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury back in May. However, Olise, who can play out wide or in an attacking midfield role, could pick up where Eze left off, and be the creative spark that Palace need heading into the 2021/22 season.

Then, once Eze returns, Vieira would have two former Championship stars at his disposal who can score and create goals, which could make Palace an entertaining team to watch moving forwards.

News Now - Sport News