Celtic news: Big update on James Forrest as Hoops begin pre-season tour

Celtic will be without James Forrest for the club's pre-season tour of Wales as he has to self-isolate due to being in close contact with a virus victim, the club's official Twitter account reports.

What's the latest news involving James Forrest?

The Scotland international will have to remain in Glasgow, and as a result he could miss the friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and next Wednesday's game against Bristol City.

It wasn't confirmed how long Forrest will be out of action for, however his absence does highlight a problem within the Hoops squad.

Who can replace the winger?

Forrest's absence is a blow for the player; but it is also a blow for the Celtic squad. As Transfermarkt shows, Ange Postecoglou's side do not have a lot of options for the right-wing.

The only natural fit for the position is Marian Shved, who is with Celtic in Wales but has not had the best Hoops career. He has been limited to only three first-team appearances for the club.

Indeed, this season the winger was on loan at Belgian side Mechelen.

How did the Hoops loanee fare in Belgium?

Shved didn't exactly set the world alight in Belgium, making 25 appearances, scoring five goals and weighing in with three assists.

However, it was reported last month that he will be given the chance to impress the recently appointed Bhoys boss, and that could well start on Celtic's pre-season tour.

Do attacking additions need to be made?

What can't be denied is that the Hoops do need to make some additions on the wing. Forrest missed much of last season due to injury - he was limited to just 17 appearances for the club.

Celtic can't afford to spend so much of the season without a natural winger playing on the right-side of the park. With that in mind, it seems that the club are aware that a wide man does need to be signed.

The Bhoys were linked with a move for Boavista winger Alberth Elis last month with A Bola reporting that Southampton and West Ham are also keen on the player.

So far the Hoops have yet to sign any attacking players, Postecoglou's only signing being Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ozase Urhoghide.

But the absence of Forrest is sure to make Postecoglou fully aware that Celtic need to make some attacking additions as soon as possible.

