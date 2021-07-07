Man United Transfer News: Signing Varane could impact Pogba & Fernandes talks

According to journalist Dean Jones, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane would become the highest paid outfield player at Manchester United if he were to join this summer, which could cause disruption to the club’s wage structure.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Recent reports from ESPN claimed that Man United are close to finalising a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Varane this summer.

The report suggests that the World Cup winner is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top defensive target in the transfer window and United have received encouragement that Madrid are willing to negotiate a realistic fee for the 28-year-old.

What has Dean Jones said could be an issue for Man United in their pursuit of Varane?

Jones claims that Varane would become Man United’s highest paid outfield player if a move to Old Trafford were to materialise and suggested that it could be detrimental to the wage structure at the club.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “The personal terms, there is a potential issue in that Varane would basically become United’s highest paid outfield player if this deal goes through.”

The journalist added, “From what I’m told it would be around £300,000 a week and the issue isn’t necessarily that, but it’s what is going to happen elsewhere in the squad because Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, contracts like that are coming into time for negotiation and so you have to be sure how this is fitting into the overall structure.”

How would Varane compare to United’s top earners?

If Varane were to earn a weekly salary of £300,000 at United, then he would rank as the second highest earner at the club. According to Salary Sport, David De Gea is the Red Devils' highest paid player on £350,000 per week, followed by Pogba who receives a weekly wage of £290,000.

Surprisingly, Fernandes ranks just 15th on the Manchester outfit's wage list and he currently earns a salary of £100,000 a week, which is extremely low in comparison to United's other stars considering his impact on the side.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old was the club's best performer in the Premier League this season with a rating of 7.43 and he made 30 goal contributions in England's top flight.

What’s the situation with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes?

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer, which would enable the midfielder to leave the club for free in just 12 months’ time.

It would therefore make sense for United to agree terms over a new deal this summer rather than entering the season with an uncertain future.

Recent reports have claimed that the Manchester club want to speak to Fernandes over a new contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils’ next priority after securing the signing of Jadon Sancho is to agree fresh terms with the Portugal international.

The famed journalist confirmed that discussions are already open with the 26-year-old about a new agreement and an update is expected later this month.

