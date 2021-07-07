Celtic transfer news: Rangers hero drops big update on £5m Hoops pursuit

Football agent Craig Moore has claimed that Celtic are not about to sign Hajduk Split defender Mario Vuskovic, Go Radio via The Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mario Vuskovic?

Celtic had been in talks to sign the 19-year-old, but Moore claims that new Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou wants to acquire a player with more experience, and he does not think that the Croatian will be making the move to Glasgow.

"Certainly hasn't been coming out of my side or anything like that but look, Vuskovic is a fantastic player. Thirty nine games in the Croatian top flight," Moore said, as quoted by Go Radio via The Scottish Sun.

Moore disclosed that many clubs are interested in the starlet but Celtic aren't one of them. "There's a lot of clubs sniffing him out. But at this moment in time, I don't think it's something that Celtic are seriously looking at. I think they are looking for someone a little bit more experienced" he concluded.

How serious is Celtic's interest in the centre-back?

Celtic have been linked with the player for a few weeks now. It was reported last month by the Scottish Sun that the player had been repeatedly scouted by the Bhoys this season and that talks were underway with Hajduk Split regarding a £5m deal for the player.

But as it stands the player has not made the move to join Postecoglou in Glasgow, and it now appears the club may be looking elsewhere.

How has the 19-year-old performed this season?

Despite being such a young player, Vuskovic has been a regular in the Hajduk starting line-up. This season he made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He also started three of Croatia's four games in 2021 Under-21 European Championship, playing the entirety of the 2-1 extra time loss to Spain in the quarter-finals in May.

He is yet to make his debut for the full Croatian national team, but that might be only a matter of time after coming close to Under-21 European Championship glory.

Who could Celtic sign instead of the Hajduk Split starlet?

Perhaps Celtic have lost interest in the player having being linked with a defender who has the more experienced criteria that Moore mentioned.

The Scottish Sun reports that the Hoops have made a bid of £4m to sign Rubin Kazan centre-back Carl Starfelt. He certainly is more experienced than Vuskovic at 26 years-old.

If Celtic sign Starfelt, then the likelihood is that the Bhoys won't be signing Vuskovic as there are other areas of the squad which need money to be spent on, such as the right and left wings of the midfield.

As Transfermarkt shows, the Hoops have only one right-sided midfielder, one left-winger and one right-winger.

