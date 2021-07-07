Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements: Recommended PC Specs To Use

Many gamers are enjoying the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077 and we have all the best system requirements that PC players need to make the game perform at its best.

With action movie star Keanu Reeves, famous for his roles in movies like John Wick and The Matrix, also in the game, Cyberpunk promised to be a big hit.

However, it had huge problems which caused them to allow refunds for millions of copies and received a lot of criticism from the gaming community.

Cyberpunk 2077 has sorted out some huge bugs and now the game is very enjoyable to play.

Here is everything you need to know about the best Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements:

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements

Developers of Cyberpunk cdprojektred have provided all the latest system requirements for PC players on their website.

Here are all the system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements

Resolution: 1080p

GFX Settings: Low

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K, AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: GTX 780, Radeon RX 470

Vram: 3 GB

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended System Requirements

Resolution: 1080p

GFX Settings: High

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics Card: GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, Radeon RX 590

Vram: 6GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

High System Requirements

Resolution: 1440p

GFX Settings: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 6 GB

Graphics Card: RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5700 XT

Vram: 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra System Requirements

Resolution: 2160p

GFX Settings: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: RTX 2080S/ RTX 3070

Vram: 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

RT Minimum System Requirements

Resolution: 1080p

GFX Settings: RT Medium

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: RTX 2060

Vram: 6 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

RT High System Requirements

Resolution: 1440p

GFX Settings: RT Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: RTX 3070

Vram: 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

RT Ultra System Requirements

Resolution: 2160p

GFX Settings: RT Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: RTX 3080

Vram: 10 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Hopefully these system requirements will help you get the best experience when you play Cyberpunk 2077.

