Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements: Recommended PC Specs To Use
Many gamers are enjoying the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077 and we have all the best system requirements that PC players need to make the game perform at its best.
With action movie star Keanu Reeves, famous for his roles in movies like John Wick and The Matrix, also in the game, Cyberpunk promised to be a big hit.
However, it had huge problems which caused them to allow refunds for millions of copies and received a lot of criticism from the gaming community.
Cyberpunk 2077 has sorted out some huge bugs and now the game is very enjoyable to play.
Here is everything you need to know about the best Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements:
Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements
Developers of Cyberpunk cdprojektred have provided all the latest system requirements for PC players on their website.
Here are all the system requirements:
Minimum System Requirements
Resolution: 1080p
GFX Settings: Low
OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K, AMD FX-8310
Memory: 8 GB
Graphics Card: GTX 780, Radeon RX 470
Vram: 3 GB
Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
Recommended System Requirements
Resolution: 1080p
GFX Settings: High
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory: 12 GB
Graphics Card: GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, Radeon RX 590
Vram: 6GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
High System Requirements
Resolution: 1440p
GFX Settings: Ultra
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory: 6 GB
Graphics Card: RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5700 XT
Vram: 8 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ultra System Requirements
Resolution: 2160p
GFX Settings: Ultra
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics Card: RTX 2080S/ RTX 3070
Vram: 8 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
RT Minimum System Requirements
Resolution: 1080p
GFX Settings: RT Medium
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7 - 4790, AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics Card: RTX 2060
Vram: 6 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
RT High System Requirements
Resolution: 1440p
GFX Settings: RT Ultra
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics Card: RTX 3070
Vram: 8 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
RT Ultra System Requirements
Resolution: 2160p
GFX Settings: RT Ultra
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics Card: RTX 3080
Vram: 10 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
Hopefully these system requirements will help you get the best experience when you play Cyberpunk 2077.
