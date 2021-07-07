Emiliano Martinez was the hero as Argentina progressed to the Copa America final on Tuesday evening.

Lautero Martinez struck the opener against Colombia after just seven minutes, only for Luis Diaz to restore parity in the second half.

There were no further goals as the game went to a penalty shootout.

Martinez would go on to save three of Colombia's five penalties to send Argentina through to the final.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper could be heard trash-talking throughout in an attempt to put off his opponents.

Because there were no fans inside the stadium, Martinez's words could be heard on the TV coverage.

A subtitled video has now emerged which shows exactly what the 28-year-old was saying to his opponents. His comments have been corroborated in part by ESPN and other reports.

To Davinson Sanchez

"I'm sorry but I'm eating you up brother", Martinez said just before Sanchez struck his penalty.

Martinez dived to his left and saved Sanchez's spot-kick.

To Yerry Mina

Martinez ramped up his trash-talk when Mina stepped up to take his penalty.

He said: "You're laughing but you're nervous. You're nervous. Hey, the ball is ahead of the penalty mark. Yeah, turn a blind eye. I already know you. I know where you'll shoot and then save it. I'm eating you up, brother."

The Villa goalkeeper dived to his left and saved Mina's penalty.

To Miguel Borja

Martinez took his mind games to another level when Borja stepped up to the mark.

"Are you scared? Come on, p***y. You were running your mouth at half-time, huh?Where are you going brother. I know where you're going. So you like looking, huh? Come on, look me in the face. Look at me! Look at me! Look at me!"

Martinez's tactics didn't work on this occasion as Borja slammed the ball into the net and then celebrated in front of Argentina's number one.

To Edwin Cardona

Martinez adopted a different tactic for Cardona's penalty. He didn't say anything. The change of tactics worked as he produced another save.

Argentina have Martinez to thank as they made it through to the final.

He will need to be at his best once again when they take on Brazil on Saturday evening.

