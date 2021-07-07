Daily Digest: The Hundred branded a “brave” step towards gender parity in sport

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: The Hundred is described as a “brave” step towards gender parity in sport, Canadian football star Diana Matheson announces retirement, and the USA and Team GB fly to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

The Hundred described as “brave” step towards gender parity in sport

The Hundred was described as a “brave” step towards gender parity in sport during a panel discussion at The Oval today. Broadcaster and former Olympian Jeanette Kwakye hosted the panel, which featured The Hundred players Georgia Adams and Issy Wong, Manchester Originals chair and Women in Sport trustee Mark Chapman, Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek and Sky Sports director of multi-sports Helen Falkus.

The discussion explored a range of topics, including equality of prize funds and platform, increased broadcast visibility, a ground-breaking change in gender-balanced language and the impact The Hundred will have on future participation across cricket in England and Wales.

“The Hundred is the first major sport in a long time trying to do something different, and it’s brave,” Chapman said. “The opportunity of starting something from scratch means you can make important decisions, like equal prize money for the men’s and women’s competitions. You can set your goals from the start and do the right thing for parity.”

The Hundred gets underway at The Oval on July 21st with a standalone women’s game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

England recall Danni Wyatt and Mady Villiers for IT20 series

Danni Wyatt and Mady Villiers have been recalled to England’s 14-member squad for the IT20 series against India. The event starts on Friday in Northampton.

Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill have been left out of the team. They will return to their regional teams to play in this weekend’s Charlotte Edwards Cup.

England lead the multi-format international series 6-4 with each IT20 worth two points. India won the third ODI by four wickets. India’s Mithali Raj became the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket during the third ODI, surpassing England's Charlotte Edwards.

Canadian footballer Diana Matheson announces retirement

Diana Matheson has announced her retirement from football at 37 years old. The midfielder achieved 206 caps for Canada, playing at four World Cups, three Olympic Games and two Pan American Games.

She is best known for scoring the bronze medal-winning goal for Canada against France at the London 2012 Olympics, hitting the back of the net in the 92nd minute of the match. She also won bronze with Canada at Rio 2016.

"Everyone said play as long as you can so I think I did that, so no regrets,” said Matheson, who joined Kansas City in the NWSL at the start of the year. “I literally played as long as I could. I can't handle the load anymore, but I left it all on the field. I'm proud of that. Personally, professionally, I'm ready to be at home and work on new things.”

US and Team GB football squads set off for Tokyo

Both the Team GB and United States football squads have set off to Tokyo today for the Olympic Games. Images have been shared of the squads at their respective airports, with British defender Lucy Bronze sharing a post which read: “Camp is wrapped, Olympics ready. Next stop, Tokyo.”

The US are four-time Olympic champions, triumphing at Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012. They will be aiming to be back on top of the podium after finishing fifth at Rio 2016. The American team have been drawn in Group G with New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

Team GB have only competed at one Olympic Games so far – London 2012 – and crashed out in the quarter-finals. They will contest Group E with Chile, Japan and Canada.

The women’s football contest at the Games gets underway with Team GB and Chile’s clash on July 21st, with the gold-medal match scheduled for August 6.

Ayeisha McFerran given new Hockey World Cup silver medal

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has been given a specially designed remake of her silver medal from the 2018 Hockey World Cup after the original was stolen.

McFerran appealed for help last month after the medal was taken from her home in Utrecht in the Netherlands. She was presented with a new remake by Ireland captain Katie Mullan just before the team flew to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

McFerran thanked England Hockey – who hosted the 2018 World Cup – and former Ireland manager Arlene Boyles for their roles in acquiring a replacement medal.

“Getting this is just the cherry on top the week it has been & very happy with to wake up with it beside me,” she posted on Twitter.

