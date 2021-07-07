Premier League Transfer News: Southampton contacted over Euro 2020 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have made contact with Southampton over the possibility of signing defender Jannik Vestergaard, according to the Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Vestergaard?

Spurs are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, and they have identified Vestergaard as a potential transfer target.

The north London club have reportedly held talks with the Saints about the 28-year-old, whose contract at St Mary's expires next year.

What were Vestergaard's stats in 2020/21?

Vestergaard featured for Southampton in 30 Premier League games in 2020/21, as he helped the side to a 15th-placed finish.

The 28-cap international established himself as an important part of Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, registering some impressive numbers across the course of the campaign.

As per WhoScored, he made 119 clearances, won 98 aerial duels, and blocked 16 shots. He featured inside the top two in each of these categories amongst the Southampton squad.

How has Vestergaard fared at Euro 2020?

The 6 foot 6 defender was on the bench for Denmark's opening game of the tournament before being introduced inside the final half hour. He has since started each of the team's last four games on their fairytale run to the semi-finals.

After a difficult outing against Belgium, when Denmark were beaten 2-1 and he received a WhoScored game rating of just 6.37, Vestergaard has found some consistent form in the last three matches.

In these fixtures, the Danes have conceded just two goals as they breezed past Russia and Wales prior to edging out Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday.

Vestergaard has slotted in seamlessly alongside Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen in the side's back line, and the trio will have to continue to perform at their best if Denmark are to go all the way in the competition.

Do Southampton need to make the most of a tough situation here?

This should be their aim.

It was recently revealed that Danny Ings had turned down a contract extension at Southampton, meaning that he is set to walk away from the club as a free agent next summer.

The Saints are reportedly happy to let him run down his contract, but they cannot afford the same thing to happen with Vestergaard. Losing two of their best players without receiving a penny for either over the next 12 months would be a disastrous outcome.

With this in mind, Southampton should look to sell Vestergaard this summer, and they ought to push for a substantial fee from Spurs or any other interested party.

Having helped Denmark get through to the latter stages of a major international tournament, Vestergaard has proved his quality at a high level, which should at leave give Southampton some leverage around the negotiating table.

Saints need to use that to ensure they get the best deal possible for Vestergaard despite his contract winding down, and then use the funds to reinvest back into the squad.

