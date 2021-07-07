Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina reached the Copa America final on Tuesday evening as they beat Colombia on penalties.

Lautero Martinez struck the opener for Argentina after just seven minutes, only for Luis Diaz to level the game in the second half.

Neither side could find a winner and the game went all the way to penalties.

Emiliano Martinez produced three saves as Argentina booked their place in the final of the competition.

Lionel Messi was at his very best once again on the evening.

The Argentine may not have got his name on the scoresheet but he was sensational as he helped his side reach the final.

One of Messi's most impressive moments in the game came when he flattened Davinson Sanchez while running with the ball.

The Barcelona legend brushed off the challenge of one player before sending Sanchez to the ground with some impressive strength.

Messi then went on to beat another defender before being scythed down.

What a run that is.

Many football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some of the comments below.

The clip makes a mockery of suggestions that Messi couldn't handle the physicality of the Premier League.

Those claims were made by Emmanuel Petit last year.

He said: "Honestly, I don't think he's suited to the intensity of England. He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought.

“In Spain, he’s protected. Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically, he’s not the same machine."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Arsenal table bid for Lyon star Houssem Aouar! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Messi answered those questions as he shrugged off a Premier League centre-back with ease against Colombia.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News