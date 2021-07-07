Transfer latest: Southampton learn price-tag of Euro 2020 standout star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are interested in signing Atalanta wing-back Joakim Maehle, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Maehle?

The 24-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of multiple clubs in England, with Chelsea also monitoring the defender.

It is understood that Southampton have asked for information on Maehle from Atalanta, and have been told that they must pay €28m (£23.9m) to land the player.

Have Southampton tried to sign Maehle before?

It is believed that Southampton wanted to sign Maehle two years ago as well, and they put in an €11.5m (£9.8m) bid for him, which was turned down by Genk, the Belgian side who he played for at the time. He went on to move to Atalanta at the start of 2021, but his time there could be short-lived if Southampton push ahead with a move for him this summer.

However, having renewed their interest in the full-back, Southampton have now learned that his valuation has increased by over £14m since 2019, suggesting that it won't be straightforward for them to sign him this time around either.

How has Maehle performed at the Euros?

Maehle only had 10 international caps to his name heading into this summer's tournament but he has taken the Euros by storm over the past few weeks.

Despite being predominantly right-footed, he has been deployed on the left-flank throughout the competition and it has worked wonders for Denmark.

It was in the side's final group game that Maehle announced himself, as he scored the final goal in a resounding 4-1 win over Russia, and he has only got better from there.

He netted again in the last 16 against Wales before delivering a stunning cross in the quarter-final against Czech Republic to set up the decisive goal in a 2-1 win.

Ian Wright was purring over the ball that Maehle had produced when talking about the goal at half-time. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Wright said: "Maehle has been fantastic in this tournament.

"He has scored the last couple of games but that is probably one of the passes of the tournament so far for me."

Would Maehle be a good addition to Southampton's squad?

Undoubtedly.

Southampton have recently signed left-back Romain Perraud but they still look a little thin on the ground in terms of full-back options, with Kyle Walker-Peters their only other recognised player who can cover these positions.

Brandon Williams is also reportedly closing in on a loan move to St Mary's and he looks be an exciting prospect, but Maehle appears to be operating at a different level altogether right now.

He has lit up the Euros, proving himself to be one of the best full-backs in the tournament, and this is no purple patch as he also played his part in helping Atalanta secure a third-placed finish in Serie A in 2020/21.

Maehle has been flying for the past six months, and if Southampton can afford to pursue him, they definitely should.

