Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp's side make calls about £85.8m star

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have made contact with Lazio over a possible move for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Sergej-Milinkovic Savic?

Calcio Mercato claim that Liverpool have made calls regarding Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, however the Reds are unwilling to match the Italian outfit's asking price.

The report reveals that Lazio would want to receive a bid of €100m (£85.8m) to consider the Serbian's departure this summer. Liverpool are reportedly willing to make an offer closer to €70m-€80m (£59.9m-£68.4m) for the 26-year-old.

According to Salary Sport, Milinkovic-Savic currently earns a weekly wage of £75,000 and has three years remaining on his deal.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Milinkovic-Savic?

Famed journalist Romano recently suggested that Milinkovic-Savic is a perfect fit for the Premier League, although he claimed that Lazio will try and keep their star man upon the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking to The Laziali, Romano said, "In my personal opinion Milinkovic-Savic is perfect to play in the Premier League one day. I think this season will be so difficult this summer to sign him from Lazio, also because Lazio will try to continue with the best players they have with Sarri as manager."

What were Milinkovic-Savic's stats this season?

The Serbian powerhouse had another strong season in the middle of the park for Lazio this term as according to WhoScored, the 26-year-old was the club's best performer in Serie A with a rating of 7.3.

Milinkovic-Savic has proven to be a multi-faceted midfielder as he is strong in both attacking and defensive areas. He netted eight goals for Lazio in Italy's top flight this term and also registered a further nine assists.

The all-action Serbian made 1.8 tackles per league game and won 3.3 aerial duels per match - more than any other Lazio player.

Would Milinkovic-Savic suit Liverpool’s midfield?

Milinkovic-Savic would be a strong signing for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. The 26-year-old made his physical presence known in Italy's top flight this season and his ability to do all aspects of the game to a high standard could make the midfielder an attractive proposition to the German boss.

At just 26 years old Milinkovic-Savic is yet to reach his prime and he could be a potential successor to one of Jordan Henderson or Thiago Alcantara as the pair have both entered their thirties.

The Serbian would also add a creative spark to the Reds midfield as he made 1.3 key passes in the 2020/21 Serie A campaign - matching the efforts of any central midfielder in Liverpool's squad this season.

