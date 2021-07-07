Brazil booked their place in the Copa America final on Monday evening.

Seleção beat Peru in their semi-final clash at the Estádio Olimpico Nilton Santos.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only game as Brazil emerged 1-0 victors.

Tite's side will now play Argentina in the final on Saturday evening.

However, they will be without Gabriel Jesus for this weekend's game.

The 24-year-old was sent off in Brazil's quarter-final match against Chile after a dangerous karate kick on Eugenio Mena.

Jesus apologised for the foul after the game and said the challenge was accidental.

The Man City ace was suspended for the semi-final against Peru but it was hoped he would be able to play against Argentina.

However, he won't be allowed to play as CONMEBOL announced he is suspended for the final. Brazil and Jesus cannot appeal the decision.

CONMEBOL's decision to ban Jesus prompted a furious reaction from Neymar. The PSG and Brazil ace took to Instagram to express his fury.

"It is very sad to be in the hands of people who make these kinds of decisions," he wrote.

The PSG star sarcastically added: “They made a beautiful analysis of the play. We must congratulate them."

Jesus, who was also given a $5,000 fine, also did not take his ban very well.

He wrote on his Instagram story, per Goal: "Two-match ban and no appeal? Congratulations CONMEBOL. I think you didn't see what happened right."

Jesus' suspension means that it will most likely be Richarlison who starts up front against Argentina on the weekend.

The Everton star will have to be at his best if Brazil are to win their fourth Copa America triumph and deny Lionel Messi his first major international trophy.

