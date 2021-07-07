England and Denmark met at Wembley on Wednesday evening for their Euro 2020 semi-final clash.

England went into the game as favourites and they started strongly in front of 60,000 fans at their home stadium.

Raheem Sterling had a shot saved by Kasper Schmeichel, while Harry Kane sent a speculative long-range effort over the bar.

Denmark soon grew into the game and they took the lead in the 30th minute with a quite sensational free-kick.

Kasper Hjulmand's side were given a free-kick roughly 25 yards out after Luke Shaw was penalised for a foul on Andreas Christensen.

Their young star, Mikkel Damsgaard, stood over the ball and he would unleash an absolutely incredible strike that Jordan Pickford simply could not keep out.

What a hit that is. That was the first goal scored from a direct free-kick in this summer's tournament.

It's no wonder why there's so much interest surrounding the Sampdoria attacker.

The 21-year-old is a real talent and he's produced the goods on the biggest stage.

Denmark weren't ahead for long, though, as England quickly hit back.

Raheem Sterling missed a golden opportunity but he would make amends minutes later.

Harry Kane produced a brilliant through-ball for Bukayo Saka to run on to.

The Arsenal youngster crossed for Sterling, whose presence led to Simon Kjaer bundling the ball into his own net.

There were no further goals as the two sides went into half-time level.

