England and Denmark met at Wembley on Wednesday evening to decide who would play Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate's side went into the game as favourites but it was Denmark who took the lead in after 30 minutes played.

Denmark were given a free-kick roughly 25 yards out when Andreas Christensen was felled.

Mikkel Damsgaard would go on to unleash a rocket which dipped underneath the bar and into the net.

England battled back though and they were level 10 minutes later as Simon Kjaer put the ball in his own net.

Golden opportunities were few and far between in the second 45 minutes but England thought they should have had a penalty with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Harry Kane raced into the box and he went down under contact from Christian Nørgaard.

The referee decided that the contact was not sufficient and it was actually Kane that was penalised.

VAR looked at the incident and it was decided the right call was made.

Watch the moment below:

That really could have gone either way.

There was contact, yes, but was it enough to give a penalty?

England vs Denmark match reaction | The Football Terrace

The referee decided that it wasn't.

Neither side were able to find a winner in the following 20 minutes as the game went into extra-time.

