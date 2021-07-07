Man United Transfer News: Red Devils 'one step away' from Camavinga deal

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are one step away from signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer after the Red Devils submitted an official bid for the midfielder.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Eduardo Camavinga?

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Man United are progressing in talks to sign Camavinga from Rennes this summer and the French side would be willing to negotiate a €30m (£25.7m) deal.

The famed journalist suggested that United are pushing to secure the 18-year-old's signature as he is a long term target for the club. The France international is also reportedly open to joining the Red Devils in the transfer window.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Camavinga?

Galetti claims that Man United are just one step away from securing a deal to sign Rennes midfielder Camavinga this summer.

The journalist reveals that United have submitted an official bid for the 18-year-old and discussions are underway between the two clubs regarding the final details before the move can be completed.

Should Man United look to offload anyone if they sign Camavinga?

If Camavinga were to join United’s midfield ranks, then the Red Devils would have an abundance of players capable of contributing in the middle of the park and as a result they perhaps should look to offload one of their stars.

Nemanja Matic turns 33 years old in August and seems to be very much out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans based on his minutes this season.

The anchor has become a bit-part player at the club as he made just 12 starts in England’s top flight for the Manchester outfit in the 2020/21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, the Serbian ranked among United’s worst performers in the Premier League this term with a rating of just 6.58 – the lowest he has received since the 2009/10 league season where he made only two substitute appearances for Chelsea.

How could Man United's starting XI look at the start of next season?

Man United recently announced the signing of Jadon Sancho and are probably one or two signings away from looking like genuine title challengers in the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils are also keen to add Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane to their defensive ranks this summer as according to ESPN, the club are close to finalising a deal for the 28-year-old whose contract is set to expire in 2022.

Here is how United could line up at the start of next season:

David De Gea;

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw;

Bruno Fernandes, Eduardo Camavinga, Paul Pogba;

Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

