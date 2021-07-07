Leeds transfer news: Club understand what they may need to do to keep Euro 2020 star happy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kalvin Phillips will not be sold by Leeds United this summer and those behind the scenes are conscious he may be in line for a new contract at Elland Road, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

With their midfielder impressing during England's Euro 2020 campaign, the likes of Real Madrid have been linked with making a move.

Impressing on one of the biggest stages of them all, Leeds are believed to be prepared to ignore interest in the 25-year-old this summer and know that they may need to offer him a new deal in order to keep the player happy.

What are Phillips' current contract details?

The Thorp Arch graduate still has three years to run on his contract in West Yorkshire in a deal that is believed to see him earn in the region of £35k-per-week.

How well has Phillips played for England?

A fixture in Gareth Southgate's midfield alongside Declan Rice, Phillips has been one of the standouts for England during what could be a famous summer for the country.

According to FBREF data, no one has made as many ball recoveries for the Three Lions during the tournament (37) or have won as many tackles (5). In terms of pressing, no one has contributed more successful actions (28).

How important is it he stays at Leeds?

Given the lofty ambitions in play at Elland Road, keeping a hold of Phillips must be one of the club's priorties.

An absolutely pivotal figure during their first season back in the Premier League, he started all but one of the 29 games he was available for, averaging the third-highest number of tackles, the fourth-highest number of interceptions and the fourth-highest number of passes per game (via WhoScored).

What has been said about Phillips' future?

As quoted in a report in the Sunday Express sports pull-out (page 3) in June, former Leeds man Kevin Sharp (who now acts as Phillips' agent) suggested the ball was in the club's court.

"Not at the moment [he replied when asked about whether or not there were offers on the table]," he said.

"But that could come out of the blue because these things happen.

"That's par for the course being a footballer - the more successful you are, the higher level you play, it naturally breeds interest.

"Controlling that would be down to Leeds but I've got no desire to move Kalvin and he's got no desire to move.

"But if Leeds want to improve that [his contract] and protect their assets, for sure we would certainly be interested in sitting down with them."

