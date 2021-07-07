Tottenham transfer news: Star compared to van Nistelrooy could be an 'option' this summer

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst remains an option for Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Daily Express.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs have long struggled to draft in sufficient cover for Harry Kane and have recently seen 2020 loan signing Carlos Vinicius return to Benfica after a largely uneventful short stint in north London.

With that in mind, they are believed to be eager to strengthen their options behind Kane and Weghorst remains an option. Indeed, Wolfsburg are understood to be open to offers this summer for the Dutch international.

How many goals did Weghorst score last season?

Across 33 league starts in the Bundesliga last season, the 28-year-old scored 20 times and registered a further 9 assists.

That made the 2020/21 campaign his most prolific to date, although he has bagged at least 15 times in the league since moving from AZ Alkmaar in 2018.

What type of striker is he?

Standing at an imposing 6'4, Weghorst was described by The Athletic as a striker who looks look to 'link' play, as well as someone who can help press from the front.

Indeed, according to FBREF data, he ranks within the top 82 percentile of strikers who contribute pressing actions per game across Europe's major five leagues, as well as in the top 78 for aerial duels won over the same period.

Would he be a good signing?

As a back-up to Kane, Weghorst does look like a reliable source of goals.

In every season since the 2015/16 season, he's scored at least 14 goals across two countries and can offer something different by way of an aerial threat, although it's difficult to imagine him being the first choice should Kane actually depart.

While certainly an impressive marksman, surely Spurs will be looking for a blockbuster name if the England captain does leave.

What has been said about Weghorst?

Speaking to Football FanCast in May, German football expert Daniel Pinder did back the Dutch striker as someone who could make an impact for Spurs.

“I think he’d be a perfect replacement for Harry Kane, should he leave," he said.

"Whether it’s because he’s Dutch or not, he’s got similar attributes to van Nistelrooy.

“He’s tall, strong, even though he’s really tall, possesses a great touch – his movement is underappreciated in the Bundesliga. His threat inside the area, his work ethic in pressing the opposition defence.

“His stats alone are evidence of why he’s well regarded at European clubs and is a wanted man this summer.”

