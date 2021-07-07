Harry Kane has fired England into the Euro 2020 final. Scenes. Absolute scenes.

England vs Denmark

The entire nation awaited the history-making semi-final with bated breath with many feeling as though the Three Lions would never have a better chance to end all those years of hurt.

Nobody was ever claiming that Denmark would make for simple opponents, anything but, rather that England were unlikely to reach this stage again without having to play a bona fide European giant.

England vs Denmark match reaction (Football Terrace)

And with more than 60,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium, rallying the England troops with a spine-tingling rendition of 'God Save the Queen', the magnitude of the occasion was clear to see.

However, the early signs were worrying ones for Gareth Southgate's men with the hosts looking inferior during the opening exchanges, cracking under intense Danish pressing.

Damsgaard opens the scoring

A few sloppy errors from Jordan Pickford and the England midfield allowed Kasper Hjulmand's men to get a foothold in the game, which eventually culminated in the opening goal at Wembley.

Mikkel Damsgaard, who had already sent a long-range effort narrowly wide, lined up a free-kick that had been cheaply conceded by England due to Luke Shaw's foul on Andreas Christensen.

The 21-year-old briefly ripped up the England script with a whirling effort from 20 yards, curling the ball with his right boot beyond the reach of Pickford to destroy the host's clean sheet streak.

England battle back before HT

But although England's run of shutouts was slashed by Damsgaard's stunner, it did nothing to stunt the Three Lions' hot streak in the attacking third as they fired back before the half-time interval.

Southgate was thoroughly justified in his decision to start Bukayo Saka with the Arsenal man's penetrating run down the right flank paving the way for Simon Kjaer to put through his own net.

With the prolific Raheem Sterling on his back, the Danish captain managed to get between the England cross, but couldn't prevent the ball from pinging off his body and past Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel forced into stunning save

It made for a tense atmosphere coming into the second-half with the Danish tempo eventually fading despite Kasper Dolberg warming Pickford's glove with a fizzing right-footed strike.

However, it was England who had the better of the play and forced an outrageous save from Schmeichel who - for the second time this year - produced heroics under the Wembley arch.

Harry Maguire rose brilliantly to meet an England set-piece, threatening to repeat his Ukraine heroics, only to see Schmeichel claw his effort out of the bottom corner with a grasping reach.

It proved to be the biggest chance of the regulation 90 minutes with the two nations trundling into extra time after Kane was denied a controversial penalty shout by VAR.

And the Tottenham Hotspur striker was denied in different fashion once the game resumed, forcing yet another glorious save from Schmeichel who acrobatically pushed away a tight-angled effort.

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

Kane scores penalty winner

However, hold that thought, because England's fortunes changed on a six pence before the break in extra time as the Three Lions were awarded a penalty for a foul on Sterling by Joakim Mæhle.

It, too, was a controversial decision, but one that VAR upheld, giving Kane the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send England into their first major final since the halcyon days of the 1966 World Cup.

The whole nation took a deep breath as Kane stepped up for the penalty and despite seeing his effort heartbreakingly saved, he arrived on the spot to slot home the rebound - check it out:

Cue remarkable scenes from the players, the staff, the fans and the entire nation as Kane wheeled away in celebration, basking in a 104th-minute winner that remained unanswered.

Denmark dug deep to try and find a goal in the closing seconds, but even their heroic efforts, which they've shown all tournament long, couldn't muster an equaliser before the final whistle sounded.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

As such, England were confirmed as Euro 2020 finalists and will duly slug it out with Roberto Mancini's Italy on Sunday night for the golden opportunity to be crowned champions of Europe.

How fitting that football might come home at the 'Home of Football'. Bring it on.

News Now - Sport News