Raphael Varane quiz: How much do you know about the Manchester United-linked star?

With Manchester United looking to close the gap between them and Manchester City in the Premier League next season, it could be argued that they may need to bolster their options at centre-back this summer.

Raphael Varane VERY CLOSE to joining Man United! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Whereas Harry Maguire managed to deliver a host of impressive performances for the Red Devils during the previous campaign, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof both struggled for consistency as they averaged WhoScored match ratings of 6.41 and 6.69 in the top-flight.

Having already agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, United could look to resolve the aforementioned issue by swooping for Raphael Varane.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have held initial talks with the Real Madrid defender as they try to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old's current deal at the Bernabeu is set to expire next year and he has yet to agree fresh terms with Los Blancos.

Whilst United have yet to submit an official bid for Varane, they could test out Madrid's resolve in the coming weeks as this summer represents the final chance that Carlo Ancelotti's side will get to secure a sizeable fee for the defender.

A key member of Los Blancos' side during the previous campaign, the France international made 31 appearances in La Liga as his club narrowly missed out on winning the title to rivals Atletico Madrid.

With Varane being linked with a switch to United, we have decided to create a quiz based around the Madrid star's career to date.

How many times has the defender played against the Red Devils? When did Varane win the World Cup with France?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 12 How many times has Raphael Varane won the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid? 4 2 5 7

