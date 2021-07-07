Liverpool transfer news: Reds back in for "complete midfielder" who Klopp loves

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have made an enquiry over the availability of former Reds target Piotr Zielinski of Napoli.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Piotr Zielinski?

Calcio Mercato claim that Liverpool have made an enquiry about Poland international Zielinski and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the midfielder.

The report suggests that Liverpool could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City who have also enquired over the availability of the 27-year-old.

The midfielder currently earns a weekly wage of £33,000 at Napoli according to Salary Sport.

Have Liverpool previously tried to sign Zielinski?

According to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds had tracked Zielinski when he was a teenager playing for his local side Zaglebie Lubin, before he made the move to Italian outfit Udinese at 17 years old.

The report suggests that Klopp is a big admirer of the Poland international and Liverpool were interested in signing him before they recruited Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle in 2016.

The Reds even reportedly lodged an £11.75m bid for the former Udinese man, however Zielinski opted to move to Napoli instead.

What has Carlo Ancelotti said about Zielinski?

Former Everton and Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti recently claimed that Zielinski is a complete midfielder and said that he is dynamic and skilled on the ball.

“Zielinski is a complete midfielder, he played in all positions with me,” Ancelotti told Radio Anch’io Sport as per Football Italia in January.

“But he has always lacked continuity, despite his great qualities. He is dynamic and skilled with the ball. What he has lacked, is the continuity of his performance.”

Ancelotti suggested that Zielinski is a versatile asset to Napoli and according to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old has featured in the middle of the park, on the left-wing and in his most natural position as an attacking midfielder throughout his career.

What were Zielinski’s stats this season?

Zielinski had an exceptional season for Napoli this term and according to WhoScored, the Poland international was their second best performer in Serie A with a rating of 7.16.

The playmaker was particularly effective in the attacking third throughout the 2020/21 league campaign as he notched eight goals and registered ten assists from the heart of midfield.

The 27-year-old also achieved 1.6 key passes per game and managed 1.6 successful dribbles each match in Italy's top flight for Napoli.

Zielinski could be a shrewd acquisition for Klopp as he would add goal contributions from the middle of the park - an area that Liverpool struggled to score from this season with just six league goals between the Reds' midfielders.

