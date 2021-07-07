Arsenal transfer news: Bid tabled for £17.1m star Zinedine Zidane admires

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and talks between the clubs are progressing well.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Houssem Aouar?

Recent reports from Get French Football News claimed that Lyon midfielder Aouar was absent from the side's pre-season training in an attempt to force a move away from the club this summer.

According to Salary Sport, the 23-year-old earns a wage of £64,000 per week and the France international has two years remaining on his current deal which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Have Arsenal submitted a bid for Aouar?

French news outlet Le10 Sport claim that Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for Lyon's Aouar this summer and talks between the two sides are progressing well.

The report suggests that the Ligue 1 outfit will only let the midfielder leave the club if they receive a suitable offer in the region of €20m-€25m (£17.1m-£21.4m).

Arsenal are reportedly not alone in their interest in Aouar as Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have also enquired about the availability of the player.

What has Zidane said about Aouar?

In 2018 former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane claimed that the Lyon midfielder is a great player and even suggested that the France international could play for Los Blancos in the future.

As per ESPN, Zidane told reporters, "I have no doubts he's [Aouar is] a great player. Maybe one day he could play for Real Madrid. Today we have this squad, and my focus is on the players I have now."

What were Aouar’s stats this season?

Aouar had another impressive season at the heart of Lyon's midfield this term as he matched his best goalscoring tally with seven goals in France's top flight. He also registered a further three assists for the side after making 30 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old was the best performing midfielder at the club in the league this season with a rating of 6.83 and he completed 86% of his passes.

Aouar's creativity was arguably his strongest asset this term as he made 1.3 key passes, completed 1.5 dribbles and attempted 2.3 shots per league game for Lyon.

Arsenal could do a lot worse than adding Aouar to their ranks this summer and as recent reports link former Gunners captain Granit Xhaka with a move away from the club, the France international could help replace his presence in the middle of the park.

