Tottenham transfer news: £40m attacking star Nuno already knows could be targeted

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore could be an option for Tottenham Hotspur following the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Spaniard has been linked with a £40m move away from Molineux after a difficult time of it during the 2020/21 campaign with Leeds United thought to be keen.

During Nuno's talks with Crystal Palace, he is believed to have wanted the club to bring Traore down to London as an early signing for his project. While that clearly didn't happen, Jones suggests the 25-year-old might come into the Portuguese's thinking at Tottenham.

What did Jones say about Traore to Spurs?

Speaking on yesterday's interview with The Football Terrace's YouTube channel, Jones shared his insight.

"When Nuno was going to go to Crystal Palace, he wanted them to do a deal for Adama Traore as part of him coming in," he said from the 19.25 mark onwards.

"Palace were open to it but only if he signed his papers first and he didn't, so that whole thing broke down.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Adama's on the radar."

Would Traore be a good signing for Tottenham?

Tottenham's attack wasn't the problem last season.

Indeed, all of Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and, of course, Harry Kane hit double figures in the Premier League alone and there are a number of options behind them. Granted, Bale's return to Real Madrid does deprive Spurs of 11 of their overall tally of 68, but the likes of Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn could perhaps offer internal solutions, thereby saving money.

Still, that's not to suggest the former Barcelona academy graduate wouldn't be a good signing, just not a particularly necessary one.

While he could offer Spurs a lot more in the way of dribbles per game (averaging 4.3 via WhoScored), it's not as if they struggle to create and score chances.

What has been said about Traore?

Back in February, the BBC claimed Spurs were keen on signing the player in 2013 during Andre Villas-Boas' time in charge.

Within the same article, they quote Tony Pulis in his praise of the star.

"I knew he was really talented but until I got there [Middlesbrough] and we trained I didn't realise how good, how quick he was," he said.

"He had fantastic pace and balance but he was a young footballer who lacked the confidence to go out and play.

"I took him in my office on a regular basis and spoke to him. I have worked with players and you tell them something and they look at you with glazed eyes and you're not getting anything back from them, but Adama always wanted to improve.

"He is a massive football supporter, wants to learn and get better and that came through straight away. Picking him every week, encouraging him every week, even when he did things that weren't brilliant, helped him."

