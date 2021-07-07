Rangers Transfer News: Big update on Glen Kamara

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a man in demand, with up to four clubs interested in buying the Finnish international, Eurosport reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Glen Kamara?

The report discloses that three Premier League clubs are keen on signing the 25-year-old. The other club interested is an unnamed Russian side, who have the capability of making a 'big money offer'.

It's unclear whether that offer would be to Rangers or to the player regarding wages.

Which clubs are interested in signing Kamara?

The clubs that are interested in Kamara are interesting - Brentford, Watford and Everton.

The duo of Brentford and Watford will be eager to sign players that can keep them in the Premier League next season. Meanwhile, Everton are set for a new era under manager Rafa Benitez - could Kamara be one of his first signings?

It is hard to say much about the unnamed Russian side, but the fact that they can offer big money is certainly intriguing.

How well has Kamara performed for club and country?

Kamara has been a consistent performer for the Ibrox club since joining from Dundee in January 2019, for a fee reported to be only £100,000 at the time.

However, it has also been suggested that the fee was even lower than that, with the Glasgow Times in February 2019 claiming that the Gers paid just £50,000 for the midfielder, a sum which boss Steven Gerrard described as 'a bargain'.

The Finland star didn't let the side down this season, as the Gers stormed to the league title. As revealed by WhoScored, Kamara ranked fourth amongst his teammates for successful passing percentage with a 90.5% rate. He also rated highly for passes per game, finishing fourth with an average of 65.9 per game.

Whilst Rangers fans knew about Kamara's solid performances, all of Europe have now gotten to see how good a player he is, as the midfielder shone during Finland's run in Euro 2020.

During the Euros Kamara's passing ability stood out again, as WhoScored disclosed that he had the fourth highest pass success rate of the Finnish side. Kamara also topped the average passes per game list with 52.3, and even more impressively he had the most defensive interceptions per game with 3.3.

Could Kamara's potential exit be seen as good business by the Ibrox club?

Should Kamara leave Rangers in the summer transfer window it will be unfortunate for the team and the fans, as he has been such a good performer.

However, in a way the exit will be proof that in modern football you can still buy a player for a bargain price and make a profit on him. Transfermarkt currently values Kamara at £5.4m but considering the number of clubs interested and the money available in the Premier League, it's likely they'd receive a lot more than that for him.

Rangers have taken a player who was only 23 years old when he moved to Ibrox and made him stand out not only in Scotland, but also in the European Championships.

Gerrard and the rest of his coaching staff deserve high praise for turning Kamara into a player that could well be worth a lot of money.

