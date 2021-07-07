Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England reached the Euro 2020 final after defeating Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side went into the game as favourites but fell behind after 30 minutes.

Denmark were given a free-kick in a threatening position ad Mikkel Damsgaard's effort rocketed into the net.

England battled back though and restored parity 10 minutes later when Simon Kjaer put the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Neither side were able to score in the second half as the game went to extra-time.

England had the better of the play and they were given a golden opportunity to take the lead when they were given a penalty.

Raheem Sterling went down inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Harry Kane saw his effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the rebound kindly fell back to him and he made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Southgate's side would hold on to reach their first major final in 55 years.

The noise inside Wembley when the final whistle blow was deafening.

There were absolute scenes inside the stadium as both players and fans went wild.

Sweer Caroline was played and it went down a treat as England's players and fans belted the tune out.

Incredible scenes.

England have waited so long to return to a major final and they were finally able to end that wait on Wednesday evening.

England 2-1 Denmark match reaction | The Football Terrace

They still have one game to go, though.

England will play Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday evening as they look to end that long trophy drought.

Is it coming home? Italy will have something to say about that on the weekend.

