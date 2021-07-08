After 55 years of hurt, England are finally in the final of a major tournament.

England met Denmark at Wembley for their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead after 30 minutes with a sublime free-kick, only for England to restore parity 10 minutes later through Simon Kjaer's own-goal.

The two sides could not be separated in the 90 minutes as the game went to extra-time.

It was England who won it through Harry Kane.

The Three Lions were given a penalty when Raheem Sterling went down inside the box.

Kasper Schmeichel saved Harry Kane's effort, only for the England striker to turn in the rebound.

Disgusting footage has now emerged of a laser being shone in Schmeichel's eyes during Kane's penalty.

Full credit to Schmeichel, who didn't let himself get distracted and pulled off a tremendous save.

But it's still appalling behaviour from the individual involved and they should be ashamed of themselves.

One of England's heroes on the evening, Raheem Sterling, spoke to the media after the game.

"It was a top performance. We had to dig in deep," Sterling said, per BBC.

"It was the first time we conceded [in the tournament] but we responded well and showed good spirit. We knew it would be difficult.

"We stayed patient and we knew with the legs and aggressiveness we have in the team we'd be okay. It's another step in the right direction.

"We have to focus on the weekend now. We know what football means to this country. Now we have Italy. We will celebrate a little bit then focus on Italy."

