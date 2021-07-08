Derby County transfer news: Rams casting eye over 20-year-old shot-stopper

With the 2021/22 season set to start next month, it will be intriguing to see how Derby County will fare in the Championship under the guidance of manager Wayne Rooney.

A shocking run of form in the closing stages of the previous campaign resulted in the Rams flirting with the prospect of a year in the third-tier of English football.

However, a dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season allowed Derby to retain their Championship status.

Although Rooney is unable to buy players due to the nature of the Rams' transfer embargo, he can draft in individuals who are currently free-agents.

Having opted to part ways with Scott Carson, Jonathan Mitchell and Emmanuel Idem last month, Derby are relatively short of goalkeeping options.

Whereas Kelle Roos and David Marshall both possess a great deal of experience at this level, Rooney may be tempted to sign a young shot-stopper who could potentially challenge for a place in the Rams' match-day squad later this year.

According to The News, Derby are reportedly casting an eye over former Portsmouth keeper Taylor Seymour ahead of a potential swoop.

The 20-year-old is currently undergoing a trial at Pride Park as he looks to earn a contract with the Rams.

After being limited to just one appearance for Portsmouth last season due to the presence of Craig MacGillvray, Seymour was released by the club as manager Danny Cowley decided to launch a complete overhaul of his squad.

With Derby set to face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on July 18th, it will be intriguing to see whether Seymour is given the opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular clash.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Derby do need to strengthen their squad this summer, it may turn out to be an error if they decide to pursue a deal for Seymour.

Having yet to play in the Championship during his career, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Furthermore, it will take an almighty effort from Seymour to move above Roos and Marshall in the pecking order at Pride Park.

Instead of taking an unnecessary risk on a player who may not possess the skillset needed to thrive at this level, Derby ought to be focusing on drafting in individuals who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the second-tier.

