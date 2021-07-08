Watford news: Hornets set for transfer tussle as they look to seal deal for 29-year-old ace

With Watford set to kick-off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on August 7th, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Xisco Munoz decides to make any further alterations to his squad in the coming weeks.

The Spaniard has already secured the services of six new players and is currently able to call upon a number of individuals who possess a wealth of experience at this level.

Danny Rose, Tom Cleverley and Troy Deeney will all be determined to play a key role in helping the Hornets establish themselves in the top-flight next season by using their knowledge of this particular division to their advantage.

Whereas Munoz currently has the likes of Ashley Fletcher, Isaac Success, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis at his disposal, he may be tempted to bolster his strike-force by drafting in a player who showed glimpses of promise in the Premier League last season.

According to Turkish news outlet Takvim (as cited by Sport Witness), Watford are set to reignite their interest in Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne.

The Hornets were linked with a move for the 29-year-old earlier this year yet reports suggesting that they were on the verge of signing him were wide of the mark.

However, this fresh update relating to Diagne's future has revealed that Watford are believed to be in contact with the forward's representatives and have made a significant amount of progress regarding a potential deal.

It is understood that Galatasaray will be willing to sell Diagne if they receive an offer believed to be in the region of €3m (£2.5m) to €4m (£3.4m) as he is not part of manager Fatih Terim's plans for the future.

Although Watford find themselves in a commanding position to sign the forward, they could face a transfer battle with Burnley and AFC Bournemouth who are also thought to be holding talks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Diagne was unable to prevent West Brom from suffering relegation to the Championship during his loan spell at the Hawthorns, he did manage to deliver some eye-catching displays in the top-flight.

The forward, who has been capped on 10 occasions by Senegal at international level, netted against Manchester United and Chelsea earlier this year as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.60 and 8.21 in these two clashes.

Although it is clear that Diagne needs to work on his consistency due to the fact that he only managed to provide five direct goal contributions in 16 appearances for the Baggies last season, Watford ought to take a risk on him if he is indeed available for the price that is being touted.

However, in order to avoid missing out on this deal, the Hornets will need to act quickly as Burnley and Bournemouth will both be keen to beat them to Diagne's signature.

