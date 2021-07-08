W Series: Abbi Pulling to make debut on F1 British GP weekend at Silverstone

Abbi Pulling will make her competitive W Series debut next Saturday during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

The 18-year-old Briton will join up with Spain's Marta García as part of the PUMA team and will be the sixth British driver on the grid. She was originally named as a reserve driver after joining the pre-season test event in Anglesey in May.

"I’m over the moon to be making my W Series debut at Silverstone and I want to show people what I can do," the teenager said. "I’ve never been to the British Grand Prix weekend before and I can’t even begin to imagine what the atmosphere will be like racing in front of a full home crowd. It will be a very special occasion and, whatever the result, something that will stay with me forever."

The teen currently races in the F4 British Championship, where she will be competing for the title this season after a sixth-place finish last year.

Pulling is among several young drivers looking to make their mark on the W Series this season. PUMA teammate García, 20, is a returning competitor from 2019 – finishing the inaugural season in fourth place thanks to an emphatic win at Norisring.

Irina Sidorkova, 18, is the youngest driver on the grid this year. She took the second round by storm after earning a P2 finish at the Red Bull Ring and currently sits fourth in the overall standings.

Pulling will feature alongside compatriot and racing mentor Alice Powell, who won the opening round of the 2021 W Series in Austria. On her protégé's call up, Powell said: “I’m really happy for Abbi because she thoroughly deserves this opportunity.

"I started working with her in August 2020 on all the elements of being a racing driver. At the end of last year, she moved closer to me so we could train together every day to ramp up her fitness and we also do lots of simulator work. Her work ethic is extremely good and that has allowed her to make the step up from karting to single seaters."

Given the right opportunities and backing, Abbi can go all the way and achieve her goal of reaching Formula 1.

Powell, who is currently third in the table, admits the two have been joking about competing against each other at Silverstone next weekend. The Racing X star said although they will "race hard" if they come up against each other on the track, they will "be fair."

She also believes Pulling has what it takes to be one of the drivers pushing for a spot on the Formula 1 roster.

The world's biggest stage for single-seater racing has partnered with the W Series, combining the two tournaments as part of the same racing calendar. The return of women in F1 is closer than ever, and the W Series drivers are doing everything they can to make history by receiving a call up in the near future.

Racing director Dave Ryan said: "Her [Pulling] career is progressing well and I look forward to seeing how she handles the next step up at Formula 1’s British Grand Prix weekend."

The third round of W Series action will take place at Silverstone during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix weekend. You can watch the race live and for free on Channel 4.

