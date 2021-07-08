Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane revealed his pride after England booked themselves a place in the Euro 2020 final.

What happened in England's semi-final with Denmark?

England emerged as 2-1 winners in the semi-finals of the European Championships against Denmark to book their place in this weekend's final.

The Three Lions suffered their first setback of the tournament after going one-nil down to a well-struck free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard in the 30th minute.

England responded nine minutes later after Kane played a ball through the Danish defensive lines to Bukayo Saka, whose cross was converted into Denmark's own net by Simon Kjaer.

Of course it had to be Kane to confirm England's place in the final after his extra-time decider put the Three Lions in their first major tournament final since 1966.

How did Kane perform versus Denmark?

Kane netted England's winning goal against Denmark as he converted a rebound into an empty net after his tame effort from the penalty spot was saved.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old was England's third best performer on the night as he received a rating of 7.46, behind Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire.

No player had more shots on target than Kane with three and he was also fouled four times in the match, which created some dangerous opportunities from free-kicks.

What has Kane said after beating Denmark?

Kane revealed his delight as England secured their place in the Euro 2020 final this weekend and suggested that he's extremely proud to lead the Three Lions out on such a momentous occasion.

As per the Daily Mail, Kane said, "It's going to be an amazing occasion for sure. I'm extremely proud leading them out for any game. The closer it gets the nerves and excitement will kick in. We have to make sure we are on the winning side and I'm looking forward to it. What an occasion.

"Golden Boots are a bonus and if I get it it means I’ve scored one or two in the final which gives us a great chance to win the trophy. You want to help your team and scoring goals does that. We go into Sunday with loads of confidence."

England's captain said, "We'll enjoy this one but the focus is now on Sunday. It’s hard to sum up into words. As a professional it’s about the next game and it is hard to take in the crowd and everyone at home watching.

"We haven’t won anything but you have to enjoy nights like this. There is always that feeling that we have one more to go. We have shown great resilience, each player a credit to each other and the staff and we are excited for a final in our home ground."

What does Kane need to do versus Italy?

England's biggest test in recent decades awaits them on Sunday, but what does Kane have to do against Italy?

The Three Lions' captain played three key passes against Denmark, and his through balls from deep to the likes of Sterling or Saka could be key to Gareth Southgate's side to breaking down an Italy defence full of experience.

Composure from the players in white on Sunday will be key and as the captain, Kane will have to calm his side to prevent them getting lost in the occasion. A goal from England's talisman would certainly help, too.

