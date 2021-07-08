Tennis icon Roger Federer was dumped out of Wimbledon by Hubert Hurkacz yesterday afternoon and wouldn’t confirm a return to the competition next year.

Despite being one of the Wimbledon greats, the Swiss legend just couldn’t get to grips with the game and ended up suffering a huge loss of 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in straight sets to the Polish star. It's not every day you see the great Roger Federer get bagelled at Wimbledon!

The heavy defeat meant he duly crashed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

The 39-year-old would no doubt have liked to bag himself yet another title, but was thrown off yesterday and found himself on the receiving end of a hammering from the world no. 18.

It’s been years since Federer suffered such a tremendous loss on the big stage and it’s put his future hugely in doubt, according to the player himself.

Hurkacz was certainly deserving of the victory on the day, but that result might just have planted some seeds of doubt in Federer’s mind - and it may be the last time that he steps foot on the court at Wimbledon.

After the match, when quizzed about his plans on returning to play in the competition again, he said: “I don’t know. I really don’t know.

“I’ve got to regroup. My goal was always for the last year and more to play at Wimbledon.

“The initial goal was to play last year. Wimbledon is over. Then we go from there.”

The Swiss star may then have played his last shot at Wimbledon... a truly upsetting thought.

With his future unclear and the player himself refusing to rule it out as his final Grand Slam in England, Hurkacz may have been the last player he comes up against on the famous court.

Last time around, in 2019, he reached the final against Novak Djokovic but suffered defeat. In fact, Federer won the whole thing as recently as 2017. However, with a defeat at the quarter-final stage, it’s a big loss for Federer and it may be his last effort in the competition

