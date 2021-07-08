Fall Guys Season 5: Maps Leaks Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are excitedly awaiting the release of Fall Guys Season 5 and their excitement will increase following the news that some of the maps coming to the game have been leaked.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away and other leaks have already come out around the game, which has included leaks around the new theme.

Normally, the maps follow the theme of the season, so if the leaks around the theme are to be true, the maps will follow somewhat of a pirate theme.

Not only will there be a few new maps for fans to enjoy, but there will also be a bunch of other new content like costumes, colours, nicknames and crowns for players to get.

Latest Map Leaks for Fall Guys Season 5

These latest map leaks have revealed only a couple of the maps coming to Fall Guys in season 5, there should be some more alongside this, but they have been revealed or found out by the gaming community yet.

From the leaks we have found from YouTuber Fullergull V2 (shown down below), the two new maps coming to Fall Guys will be called ‘Stompin Ground’ and ‘Lost Temple’.

Stompin Ground makes us think that this map could possibly be one that shakes or moves in order to get players eliminated. Lost Temple sounds pretty fun as well, so players should be very excited by these latest leaks.

It will be really exciting to see what exactly these maps have to offer, and if we do find out more we will be sure to keep you updated.

Surely some other maps will be revealed before the season starts, but for now we just have to wait and see if this will happen.

Fall Guys will no doubt be keen to keep a lot secret, so that they can surprise gamers with new content, but they are seeming to find this quite hard with not just maps and the theme being leaked, but costumes/skins have been leaked also.

This highly anticipated season is nearly here, so if you haven’t completed the season 4 battle pass yet, be sure to finish it as soon as possible.

