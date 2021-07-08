England fans around the world leapt for joy when Harry Kane scored against Denmark.

England vs Denmark

After more than 100 minutes of nerve-shredding action at Wembley Stadium, millions of fans across the country could finally celebrate England taking the lead in their historic Euro 2020 semi-final.

Having failed to reach a major international final since the 1966 World Cup, you'd be forgiven for thinking that England bottling yet another final-four clash was nothing short of an inevitability.

And that appeared to be a very realistic possibility when Mikkel Damsgaard finally brought an end to England's clean-sheet streak, whipping a sumptuous free-kick past Jordan Pickford's reach.

England's winning penalty

However, England continued to show the resilience of potential champions with Bukayo Saka forcing an equaliser before half-time with Simon Kjaer firing past his own goalkeeper.

And although the scores remained locked at 1-1 all the way until extra time, England were still able to pull the rabbit out of the hat when Raheem Sterling won a controversial late penalty.

Regardless of whether you think that Joakim Mæhle's challenge warranted a spot-kick or not, there can be no denying that what followed made for an emotional rollercoaster across England.

Emotional rollercoaster for England fans

That's because every single England fan tasted bitter disappointment for the tiniest of seconds when Harry Kane saw his spot-kick denied by Kasper Schmeichel, who had been fantastic all night.

However, before a single tear or stream of expletives could be produced, Kane was on hand to bury the rebound and set up a historic final against Euro 2020 on Sunday night.

Well... that wasn't quite the experience that every single England fan went through because the familiar face of Mark Goldbridge unintentionally went through more heartbreak than the rest of us.

Mark Goldbridge's hilarious reaction

During a YouTube livestream for the channel 'That's Football', Goldbridge somewhat jumped the gun by turning away in disgust when he saw that Kane's penalty had been saved by Schmeichel.

As such, with his back turned, 'The United Stand' presenter briefly missed Kane converting the rebound, which made for a hilarious upturn in emotions when he finally realised what happened.

It really does make for an amusing clip, especially when footage from an England fan park beside him shows the jubilant celebration of fans, so be sure to check it out in all its glory down below:

He might only have missed it by the most marginal of seconds, but that still makes Goldbridge's brief bout of rage all the more amusing.

The agony and the ecstasy

In the words of the man himself just a few seconds after the carnage: "I didn't even enjoy the goal as much as I should have done because I thought he bloody missed it!"

The passionate Manchester United fan is one of the most entertaining and knowledgable creators on the internet and this is by no means the first time that his reactions have gone viral on Twitter.

Say what you like about him, but there's no denying that he's comedy gold and that couldn't have been clearer than when he exhaustedly admitted: "I thought he'd missed it, I thought he'd missed it."

Kane did, of course, miss 'it', but just not in the way that Goldbridge first thought. Incredible scenes.

