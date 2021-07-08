Kane, Sterling, Grealish: England's best player in Euro 2020 semi-final has been revealed

On Wednesday night, England created history. The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 after extra-time to book their place in a major tournament final for the first time in 55 years, and we all know what happened back in 1966.

How did each player perform? Were there some standout stars, and did anyone have an off night on an unforgettable occasion at Wembley?

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at how each of England's heroes fared in the game based on their WhoScored ratings...

15. Jordan Pickford (WhoScored rating - 5.84)

England's No. 1 was finally beaten at the tournament and his distribution was unusually poor as he made just 38.7% of his passes.

14. Kieran Trippier (WhoScored rating - 5.96)

Brought on to keep things solid at the back in extra-time but he did not have much chance to get heavily involved as he got just 14 touches of the ball.

13. Bukayo Saka (WhoScored rating - 6.18)

A little quiet at times but he did latch on to Harry Kane's pass to set up England's equaliser. Had the lowest pass success rate (72.7%) of any of the team's outfield players.

12. Jordan Henderson (WhoScored rating - 6.28)

Came on for Declan Rice in extra-time but neither of his two crosses were deemed 'accurate' by WhoScored as England huffed and puffed looking for a decisive goal.

11. Phil Foden (WhoScored rating - 6.34)

Foden's first appearance since England's second group game but he was only on the fringes of the match as he touched the ball just 24 times.

10. Declan Rice (WhoScored rating - 6.36)

A steadying influence in front of the back four once more, although he was perhaps a little too safe at times as he failed to register a key pass or complete a dribble.

9. Jack Grealish (WhoScored rating - 6.38)

The substitute who got substituted as Southgate opted to bring on an extra defender when England went in front. Grealish did nothing wrong during his time on the pitch, registering a shot on target and a key pass.

8. John Stones (WhoScored rating - 6.45)

Two clearances for Stones who has been a mainstay at the back throughout the tournament, and was solid yet unspectacular here.

7. Kalvin Phillips (WhoScored rating - 6.75)

Looked like he was a little off the pace in the first half but he grew as the game went on, and ended up making as many tackles as any of his teammates (3) while also having two shots at goal.

6. Kyle Walker (WhoScored rating - 7.13)

Had some dicey moments against Ukraine but was much more dependable this time around, making two interceptions and completing two key passes.

5. Luke Shaw (WhoScored rating - 7.18)

Shaw was brilliant in the quarter-final when he got two assists, and he followed that up here by making three tackles down that left-hand side.

4. Mason Mount (WhoScored rating - 7.22)

Always looked to be positive on the ball, and that showed in the statistics as he produced more key passes (4) than any other England player.

3. Harry Kane (WhoScored rating - 7.46)

Produced an exquisite through ball in the build-up to England's equaliser and then delivered the moment that England fans will never forget, as he missed a penalty in extra-time but was alert enough to tuck home the rebound to send the side through to Sunday's final.

2. Harry Maguire (WhoScored rating - 8.15)

An absolute colossus at the back, Maguire won nine aerial duels while also racking up five interceptions and five clearances. Phenomenal.

1. Raheem Sterling (WhoScored rating - 8.17)

It couldn't be anyone else to top the rankings, could it? Sterling was exceptional once again, putting enough pressure on Simon Kjaer to put the ball into his own net in the first half, and then winning the all-important dubious penalty late on. In total he completed a staggering nine dribbles.

