Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Challenges: Leaks, Start Time, Legendary, Epic And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Today is the day! Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Challenges are here and we have all of the information you need to complete them.

Both the Legendary and Epic challenges have been revealed to the gaming community and now Fortnite players are just hours away from being able to complete this set of tasks.

From completing these challenges, you are rewarded with XP, which allows you to level up faster and make progress through the battle pass.

Fans of Fortnite are always extremely welcoming of the fresh set of weekly challenges; the extra incentive to complete different tasks around the map makes the game more interesting.

Some gamers prefer to focus on levelling up and completing challenges for XP, rather than solely playing to be the last person alive in the battle-royale.

Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Challenges - both Legendary and Epic:

Release Date

You can expect to see the week 5 legendary challenges arrive to Fortnite on Wednesday, 7th July at 9am ET.

However, the epic challenges usually get released 24 hours later, so expect to see them on Thursday, 8th July at 9am ET.

How long do I have to complete the challenges?

For the epic challenges, you will have until the end of season 7 to complete them. So, when Fortnite Season 8 comes around, the epic challenges will reset.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

However, the legendary challenges only last one week, so they will expire on Wednesday, 14th July 2021.

Legendary Challenges

Here is a list of all of the leaked legendary challenges for Fortnite Season 7 Week 5:

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – Reward : 15,000 XP

: 15,000 XP Interact with a CB Radio (1) – Reward : 45,000 XP

: 45,000 XP Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery (2) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Deploy Alien Nanites (1) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Dance near Zyg and Choppy (1) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (1) – Reward: 30,000 XP

Epic Challenges

Here is a list of all of the leaked epic challenges for Fortnite Season 7 Week 5:

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Damage IO Guards (250) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Eliminate Trespassers (2) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Loot supply drops (2) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside (800) – Reward : 30,000 XP

: 30,000 XP Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1) – Reward: 30,000 XP

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News