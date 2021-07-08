Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Declan Rice learned of the birth of his niece just minutes after the final whistle as England confirmed their place in the final of the European Championships.

How did Declan Rice perform versus Denmark?

Rice played a key role for England in the middle of the park against Denmark as his knack of breaking up play was crucial to halting the Danish attacking threat.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old made more interceptions than any other England midfielder with three and West Ham's anchor also made one tackle and one clearance for the Three Lions.

Rice was composed and calculated for England throughout as he completed 95.2% of his passes before he was substituted for Jordan Henderson in the 94th minute.

What has Rice's form been like at the Euros?

Throughout the tournament, Rice has been a mainstay in midfield. He has formed a solid partnership with Leeds' Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park which has contributed to the side conceding just one goal in the Euros this summer.

Rice has featured in every game for Gareth Southgate making six appearances for the Three Lions. The 22-year-old has averaged 1.8 interceptions, 1.3 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game for England at the championships.

The defensive stability Rice provides has made him almost undroppable and he is surely certain to start against Italy on Sunday.

England THROUGH TO THE FINAL of Euro 2020! Hear full reaction to the HUGE result on The Football Terrace...

What did Rice reveal after England beat Denmark?

Rice revealed that he became an uncle as England scored the winning goal to progress to the final.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Rice said, "My brother has literally had a baby, as the second goal went in. He's crying his eyes out, he's had a little girl. It's a special night all round!"

Rice said his "emotions are all over the place" and added, “A first final since 1966, I so want to do it for the people at home. Seeing the reactions - I'm a fan as well. I wish I was with them cheering, we've not won anything yet. Italy are a top side but we're ready."

Will Rice still be a West Ham player next season?

The England midfielder has been linked with a move away from West Ham this summer, and his form at the tournament suggests he might just be ready for a big move in the transfer window.

According to recent reports from Eurosport, Rice has rejected two contract offers from the Hammers this summer as he is keen to move to a Champions League club. The report suggests that the 22-year-old is valued at £100m.

Aside from his future at club level, the main focus for Rice will be on Sunday's Euro 2020 decider which will be an opportunity for him to win the first piece of silverware of his career.

