England are major tournament finalists once again.

It's been a long, winding road back to a showpiece event since the immortals of 1966 conquered the world, but after a frantic night at Wembley, England are back in the big time.

All those years of shattered hopes, all those 'Golden Generation' teams that proved to be nothing more cheap knock-offs look tiny in the rearview mirror of this current squad.

They were made to work incredibly hard for the spot among the final two at Euro 2020 with Denmark putting on one heck of a show in London.

Mikkel Damsgaard's missile of a free-kick stopped many an English heart while Kasper Schmeichel's inspired performance in goal was a sight to behold.

England would ultimately equalise through an own goal after some fantastic build-up play between Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka set them on their way.

From then on in it was all about the goalkeepers as the spectre of penalties ominously loomed over Wembley's famous arch.

In the end, the game would be decided by a penalty, just not in a shoot out as Kane fired home - at the second time of asking - from 12 yards in extra-time.

The penalty has become the central focus of most of the post-game fallout, with the large majority of fans and pundits believing Raheem Sterling went down awfully softly in the box.

In truth, it was a brutally harsh way for this brilliant Danish team to crash out, especially after all they have been through in this tournament.

However, once the dust had settled on all the London drama, Kasper Hjulmand once again showed what a classy outfit the Danes are from top to bottom.

Hjulmands classy comments

While admitting that he was bitter about the awarding of the penalty that cost his side a spot in the final, the Danish boss was quick to lump praise on Southgate for the job he has done building this England team.

"First of all I want to congratulate my colleague Gareth," Hjulmand began.

"I’ve followed what the FA has done strategically and especially how Gareth has led this team for a number of years now.

How he works with the young players, how he gets involved and how he behaves himself with the values he has and how he represents and communicates is outstanding

"So congratulations, Gareth. I think you are doing a great job in a difficult job."

Lovely stuff.

You can't help but feel for the Danes who were more than deserving of a spot in the final on Sunday night.

They became everyone's 'second favourite team' with their brand of swashbuckling on field play and their humility and class off of it.

They're still a young group and, with Hjulmand at the the helm, can go on to achieve big things.

