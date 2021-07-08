Celtic transfer news: Osaze Urhoghide makes bold Virgil van Dijk claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Recent Celtic signing Osaze Urhoghide wants to emulate the career of former Hoops star Virgil van Dijk, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Osaze Urhoghide?

The 21-year-old has just joined the Bhoys from Sheffield Wednesday, and has disclosed that he wants to follow in the footsteps of van Dijk, who had a successful spell at Celtic - winning two league titles - before joining Southampton and winning a £75m move to Liverpool, where he has won both the Premier League and the Champions League.

What superstar does the 21-year-old want to emulate?

Urhoghide hopes that his move to Celtic can help him reach the same heights as van Dijk.

"He is just a solid centre-back. He was at Celtic as well and he is Dutch like I am. I have seen the way that he has progressed and the way he behaves. I hope I can emulate that and get to where he is," Urhoghide said, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.

What type of player is Celtic's recent arrival?

The centre-back also discussed what type of player he is, revealing that he isn't afraid of going in where it hurts.

"I do like a tackle. I am known for my love of a tackle, to get stuck in. Sometimes people don’t like it, but it does the job. It is effective and it helps the team and helps other players do what they want to do," Urhoghide stated.

Should Urhoghide impress in Celtic's friendlies this week, then he could find himself involved in first-team action perhaps sooner than expected.

One of Celtic's key centre-backs, Christopher Jullien, is currently out of action with a knee injury. As reported by Sky Sports, he is not currently in Wales with the Hoops squad as he rehabs the injury. That leaves a space in the team to be taken.

If Urhoghide does well, then Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou might well consider giving the centre-back a first-team opportunity.

How will the centre-back's remarks go down with the Celtic support?

Urhoghide certainly sounds like a confident player, and his remarks could well impress the Celtic support.

Relishing the physical side of the game is a promising sign that he might well have what it takes to do well in the Scottish Premiership, which is a very uncompromising league.

There is also nothing wrong with wanting to follow in the footsteps of the best defenders, and van Dijk certainly falls into that category. If Urhoghide turns out to be as great as van Dijk was for the Hoops, then he will be a very successful signing indeed.

