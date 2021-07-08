Lando Norris is winning plenty of fans with his performances and displays this season and, among them, appears to be a two-time Formula 1 world champion.

The Bristol-born Norris is in his third season in the sport now, despite being only 21, and is certainly impressing greatly with him hitting his record points tally for a campaign and we're only nine races into the 2021 schedule.

Another podium was chalked up at the weekend in Austria as he mixed it with Mercedes at the sharp end of the field and many are beginning to think that on his current trajectory, providing he gets a good enough car underneath him, we could be looking at a future world champion in the sport.

Clearly, he has the backing of someone who's already achieved that in Fernando Alonso, who has labelled Norris a 'rock-star' with them exchanging crash helmets:

Alonso has done simialr with the likes of George Russell, calling the Williams man a future world champion and so it's clear the young British contingent in the sport is impressing one veteran Spaniard greatly right now.

Clearly, the future of Formula 1 is looking particularly bright.

