Call of Duty Slipstream: Leaks Reveal Terminal Map Could Be Returning

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Slipstream will be released in 2021 and we have the latest leaks which reveal that fan favourite map Terminal could be returning to the game.

Call of Duty is no stranger when it comes to bringing old maps to the current game in the franchise, but this one might be the best one yet.

Fans of the great franchise do enjoy returning old maps, as long as there are also a lot of new maps too, so COD has to make sure they have the perfect balance.

Read More: Call of Duty Slipstream: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

There have been a lot of leaks around the game ahead of its release and if it's all true, then the gaming community are in for a real treat.

Leaks reveal Terminal map could be returning to Call of Duty 2021

These latest leaks have been revealed by TheMW2Ghost on Twitter, which has excited the gaming community across social media.

Simply put, this Twitter user thinks the famous map from Modern Warfare 2 will be in the game. Terminal was the map at the airport and it gave fans a lot of fun.

With Black Ops Cold War, we have seen a lot of maps return and it has subsequently gone down well with fans.

If the next Call of Duty is picking maps to remaster from MW2, then we are in for a real treat as there were a lot of great maps in that game and fans would definitely want to see them return.

With the name, logo and now maps in the game being leaked, there is no doubt that we will find out a lot more information about the game before its release, which is expected later this year.

Read More: Call of Duty 2021: Name and Logo leaked for upcoming release

Hopefully some new guns, characters and skins are revealed sooner rather than later, as these are some of the biggest things that the COD community look out for.

No doubt this is exciting news, and we will continue to provide these updates if any new maps are revealed before release.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News