England have progressed to the final of the European Championships this summer after securing a 2-1 victory in the semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday night.

What's the latest news involving Harry Kane?

England captain Harry Kane stepped up to the mark for his country on Wednesday night, as he scored the winner against Denmark to book the Three Lions’ place in the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s side were awarded a penalty in the 104th minute to edge closer to the country’s first final at a major tournament since 1966. Kane’s low effort was parried by Kasper Schmeichel into the path of the Tottenham striker who converted the rebound.

England THROUGH TO THE FINAL of Euro 2020! Hear full reaction to the HUGE result on The Football Terrace...

How many goals has Kane scored at the tournament so far?

Kane has netted four goals at the European Championships this summer, all coming in the knockout stages of the tournament after failing to net in any of the side’s group games.

Raheem Sterling had been the Three Lions’ only scorer at the Euros until England reached the knockout rounds.

England’s talisman scored his first goal in the 2-0 victory against Germany in the round of 16. This proved to be a turning point for the 27-year-old as he went on to bag a brace against Ukraine and he also added to his tally against Denmark.

Who is leading the Golden Boot race?

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the race for the Golden Boot at the Euros this summer as he has scored five goals at the tournament.

Czech Republic striker Patrick Schick has also netted five goals, however the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is ahead of him because he also has one assist, which is the first tie-breaker for the Golden Boot.

Both players are out of the tournament which means Kane is aware of what he must do to take home the highly coveted individual trophy.

Kane is England’s top scorer and would need to either score twice or score once and provide two assists to secure a second successive Golden Boot at a major tournament. In the 2018 World Cup the 27-year-old netted six goals and ended the campaign as the top goalscorer.

If goalscorers are also tied on assists, the Golden Boot comes down to minutes per goal. Ronaldo is well ahead in that respect having only featured in 360 minutes at the tournament. Kane has played 529 already.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

Could anybody beat Kane to it?

An Italian player is unlikely to win the Golden Boot at the Euros this summer as they have multiple players on two goals.

Kane’s biggest threat in the race to become the tournament’s top scorer is actually from his England teammate Raheem Sterling who has netted three goals so far.

It would require a mighty performance from the Manchester City winger in the final as he needs to score twice and provide two assists or alternatively net a hat-trick.

News Now - Sport News