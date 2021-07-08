England have brought football one step closer to coming home.

England 2-1 Denmark (AET)

Fans around the country are embroiled in celebrations and hangovers as the Three Lions celebrate reaching their first major final since the 1966 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Gareth Southgate's men fought back from 1-0 down with Simon Kjaer's own goal and Harry Kane's penalty rebound overhauling a stunning free-kick opener from Mikkel Damsgaard.

However, with limbs flying everywhere and pints being poured on mass, you'd be forgiven for missing some of the more low-key moments to have graced the England vs Denmark carnage.

But fear not, because instead of needing to trawl through Twitter as last night's libations slosh around your belly, GIVEMESPORT has you covered with five moments you might have missed.

Five things you probably missed

From points of controversy to funny videos and everything in between, be sure to check out five moments from England's iconic win over Denmark that have flown under the radar down below:

1. Roy Keane's Neil Diamond story

The absolute anthem that is 'Sweet Caroline' has become a regular fixture for England fans this summer, but I bet you didn't know that Keane himself loves a cheeky bit of Diamond's music.

In fact, Gary Neville revealed during ITV's coverage of England vs Denmark that Keane has actually attended one of his concerts. Not that things went smoothly, mind.

That's because Ian Wright and Neville were left in stitches when Keane revealed that he'd argued with the woman next to him during the gig due to the fact she was singing the songs out loud.

2. Raheem Sterling on THAT penalty

Half the world seems to be bickering over whether or not England's match-winning penalty should have been awarded in the first place, but did the man who won the spot-kick have to say?

Well, there's no doubt in Sterling's mind that it was a stonewall penalty as the England hero opined that - contrary to the views of many key figures in football - a spot-kick was more than justified.

According to the Evening Standard, Sterling summarised: "I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty." Debate over then, right? Right???

3. England fan takes a tumble

Meanwhile in the stands, a video of one particular England fan was doing the rounds during the Denmark game with a topless gentleman appearing to be having the time of his life at Wembley.

In fact, he was enjoying himself so much that he took a tumble down the seats in front of him but thankfully, he looked to be A-OK as he continued chanting and clapping from his new position.

4. England players react to Kane's winner

Every England fan across the country was united in anticipation when Kane stepped up to take what proved to be a history-making penalty - and that includes the Three Lions bench as well.

Just like millions of supporters in their living rooms, the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Aaron Ramsdale held their breath as the England skipper stepped up from 12 yards.

And the footage of them going through all the same emotions as England fans who thought Kane had blown his chance, only to peel away in wild celebrations makes for brilliant watching.

5. Denmark's opener shouldn't have counted

Anyone fancy some more controversy? Well, any England fan looking to deflect criticisms of their match-winning penalty might want to point out the debate surrounding Denmark's opening goal.

According to The Sun, Denmark moved their offensive wall into an illegal position moments before Damsgaard scored his stunning strike, which helped to obscure Jordan Pickford's view.

Such manoeuvring is reportedly in breach of Law 13 of the football rulebook, which outlines that a defensive wall for free-kicks must be given at least a yard of space by the attacking team.

With everything from imagining Keane belting out 'Sweet Caroline' to one England fan having a few too many, it feels as though England vs Denmark produced wild moments at every twist and turn.

We hope that we've enriched your experience of the Euro 2020 thriller by pointing out some of the quirkier clips along the way and we can't wait to see what Sunday's final will bring to the table.

