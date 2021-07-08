Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls-linked ace's future becomes clearer as transfer stance is outlined

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be determined to transform his side's fortunes during the upcoming campaign following what was a season to forget in the Championship.

After narrowly missing out on survival, the Owls decided to part ways with a host of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the second-tier.

Whilst the exodus from Hillsborough may not be over yet, Moore's priority in the coming weeks will be to secure the services of some fresh faces ahead of his side's clash with Charlton Athletic on August 7th.

One particular area that the Wednesday boss may need to bolster is the centre-forward position as he is no longer able to call upon the services of Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga.

Whereas the Owls cannot purchase players due to the nature of their transfer embargo, they could be about to look towards the loan market for inspiration in their search for attacking talent if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Watford Observer, Premier League side Watford are believed to be open to the possibility of loaning out Kwadwo Baah this season amid reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the forward only joined the Hornets earlier this year, he is unlikely to make any inroads on the club's starting eleven due to the fact that manager Xisco Munoz has a plethora of options to choose from in this position.

By sanctioning a temporary move to a lower league side, Watford will be hoping that Baah is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Certainly no stranger to life in League One, Baah made 30 appearances in this division last season for Rochdale in which he provided five direct goal contributions.

As a result of his encouraging displays for Dale, the forward was called up for international duty by England's Under-18 side in March.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Wednesday have to yet to officially make an approach for Baah, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they decide to negotiate a deal with Watford who are seemingly willing to loan out the forward.

Particularly impressive during Rochdale's clashes with Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic during the previous campaign, the 18-year-old illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by scoring in both fixtures whilst recording WhoScored match ratings of 8.29 and 7.96.

Whereas Baah did lack consistency at times for Dale, he may end up benefitting from the guidance of Moore at Hillsborough as the Owls boss knows exactly what it takes to get the best out of players.

By featuring on a regular basis at this level next season, the forward will return to Vicarage Road as a much more accomplished player in 2022.

