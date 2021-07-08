Euro 2020: Emma Hayes celebrates wildly with Ian Wright after England victory

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A clip of Chelsea manager Emma Hayes and Arsenal legend Ian Wright celebrating wildly after England equalised against Denmark at Euro 2020 has gone viral.

Hayes has proved to be a popular pundit during Euro 2020 and was pitch side at Wembley last night to provide analysis on England’s semi-final clash with Denmark.

The raucous 60,000 crowd in Wembley was silenced in the 30th minute when Mikkel Damsgaard scored a stunning free-kick for Denmark, but a Simon Kjær own goal nine minutes later got them cheering again.

Hayes and Wright were among those celebrating the equaliser. Wright, a former striker turned pundit, shared a video of their celebration with a number of love hearts and the caption: “See you Sunday.” The clip has now been shared more than 2,700 times and liked nearly 39,000 times.

England indeed booked a place in the Euro 2020 final after Harry Kane scored an extra-time winner, sparking delirium in Wembley. The Three Lions will take on Italy in the same venue on Sunday.

It is not yet known whether Hayes will have a punditry role for the final. ITV had altered their plans for coverage of England’s semi-final fixture to accommodate the 44-year-old after she proved to be so popular with viewers.

Hayes has been praised heavily for her work as an ITV commentator and pundit for Euro 2020. She made her debut for last month’s Group C clash between Austria and North Macedonia, and has since featured both in the studio and in the commentary box.

The Chelsea boss gained particular widespread plaudits for her analysis of the dramatic round of 16 tie between Spain and Croatia, and research by the OLBG’s Commentator Rankings found Hayes to be the UK’s most popular pundit for the tournament.

Hayes announced last month she was extending her contract with Chelsea, where she has become the most successful manager in the history of the Women’s Super League with 10 major trophies.

She has guided the club to four FA Women’s Super League titles, two Women’s FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series, and the Women’s FA Community Shield, the most by any club in the professional era. Chelsea also played in the Women’s Champions League final for the first time ever last season.

The contract extension is unlikely to end the links between Hayes and a move into men’s football. She was tipped for a position with League One’s AFC Wimbledon earlier this year, but Hayes said describing such a move as a "step up" was an “insult”. She also claimed the club could not afford her.

