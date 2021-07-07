Leicester transfer news: No encouragement offered in chase for £45k-p/w 'honest' star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley are yet to be encouraged in their attempts to sign Leicester City's Marc Albrighton, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

A 253-game veteran at the club, the 31-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Turf Moor with Sean Dyche understood to believe he can tempt the former Aston Villa winger to Burnley due to his contractual status at Leicester.

Still, Nixon suggested his current employers wanted him to stay.

"Not been encouraged yet," he wrote when asked about Burnley's pursuit.

"Leicester want him to stay."

How long does Albrighton have left on his contract?

The 31-year-old is into the final 12 months of his deal at the King Power Stadium on a contract that is believed to see him earn in the region of £45k-per-week (via SpotRac).

As quoted by the Leicester Mercury in May, manager Brendan Rodgers admitted nothing had been sorted in regards to his future beyond the summer of 2022, though did stress how much he wanted Albrighton at the club.

“We haven’t spoken anything on it yet, but he’s certainly a guy I love having here," he said.

Why do Leicester want him to stay so badly?

Although Rodgers has the likes of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in attacking positions, Albrighton does offer something different.

Indeed, according to WhoScored data, he only averages fewer crosses per game than Maddison in the entirety of the squad (0.7) and his 1.2 key passes over the same period trail only the £25m star and Youri Tielemans.

Given he generally plays wider than those two, there's certainly an argument to suggest he's the club's most creative player from the flanks, registering more assists than Barnes last season (albeit he did have a bad injury).

What else has Rodgers said about Albrighton?

Following on from the quote above, Rodgers spoke at length about Alrighton's professionalism.

“I love everything about Marc,” he said.

“He’s so honest in the game.

“He prepares himself immaculately. He’s in bright and early, getting prepared for his training.

“What you see in the game, that’s how he trains, it’s incredible, he’s got great focus. He’s a great role model for our younger players in how to prepare yourself for the elite level."

