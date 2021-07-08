Watford transfer news: Hornets linked with summer swoop for 34-cap international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League season set to start next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Watford will be able to cope with the competitiveness that this league is famed for.

Having successfully navigated their way to a second-place finish in the Championship earlier this year, the Hornets know that a failure to deliver the goods in the top-flight may hinder their chances of becoming a mainstay in this division.

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has already been extremely busy in the transfer market as he has signed six players this summer.

The likes of Imran Louza, Emmanuel Dennis and Danny Rose will all be determined to make a positive impression for the Hornets following their recent moves.

However, ahead of the club's opening day clash with Aston Villa in August, it has been revealed that Watford could be about to wave goodbye to one of their key players.

A report from The Sun yesterday revealed that Newcastle United are in talks with the Hornets over a potential move for Will Hughes.

It is understood that the Magpies could secure the services of the midfielder for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m.

However, Watford are thought to be pushing for Newcastle to include Isaac Hayden as part of this particular deal.

If the Magpies opt against parting ways with Hayden and instead pay the aforementioned fee for Hughes, Munoz could turn his attention to drafting in another player as a replacement for the 26-year-old.

According to The Sun, Watford will reportedly line up a swoop for Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo who is understood to be surplus to requirements.

Capped on 34 occasions at international level by Nigeria, Etebo was loaned out by the Potters to Galatasaray last season.

The midfielder went on to make 29 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish side before returning to the bet365 Stadium last month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Watford are indeed pursuing a potential move for Etebo, it could turn out to be a poor decision to draft him in as he has struggled considerably for consistency in recent years.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the Super Lig for Galatasaray.

Having yet to play in the Premier League, there is no guarantee that Etebo will be able to compete at this level against some of the world's best players.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that Watford ought to steer clear of a move for the Stoke man and instead focus on doing everything they can to prevent Hughes from leaving this summer.

