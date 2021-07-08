QPR transfer news: Update emerges regarding Hoops' pursuit of 30-year-old ace

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to make a barnstorming start to the 2021/22 Championship season next month when they host Milwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops stepped up their preparations for the particular clash by playing a behind-closed-doors friendly against Portsmouth yesterday.

Goals from Olamide Shodipo and Marco Ramkilde sealed a 2-1 victory for QPR who gave Moses Odubajo the chance to showcase his talent in the second-half.

The full-back is currently training with the Hoops ahead of a potential move this summer following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Whereas QPR have already bolstered their squad by securing the services of five players, manager Mark Warburton will be determined to seal a move for one of his long-term targets in the coming weeks.

A report by talkSPORT last month revealed that the Hoops were looking to sign Stefan Johansen on a permanent deal from Fulham following his impressive loan spell at the club last season.

The midfielder, who is also attracting a great deal of interest from Blackburn Rovers, helped QPR seal a ninth place finish in the Championship by providing five direct goal contributions in 21 appearances.

In a fresh update concerning the Hoops' pursuit of Johansen, it has been suggested that the club are looking to offer the midfielder a two-year contract if the Cottagers are open to the possibility of selling him.

According to West London Sport, QPR are still looking to reach an agreement with Fulham and are hoping to potentially finalise a move before the start of the new campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Johansen's contract at Craven Cottage is set to expire next year, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Fulham decide to cash in on him this summer.

No longer a guaranteed starter for the Cottagers due to the presence of Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed and Andre Zambo Anguissa, it could be argued that the 30-year-old may find it beneficial to move to a club can offer him the opportunity to play on a regular basis.

With QPR actively pursuing a deal, it could turn out to be somewhat of a coup if they are able to convince Fulham to part ways with Johansen as he thrived under the guidance of Warburton last season.

By building upon the average WhoScored match rating of 6.79 that he recorded in the Championship earlier this year during the upcoming campaign, the midfielder could help the Hoops achieve a great deal of success in this division.

