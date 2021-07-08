UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against England on the back of their Euro 2020 semi-final victory against Denmark.

England 2-1 Denmark

The Three Lions booked themselves a place in the final of a major international tournament for the first time since 1966 on Wednesday night, sparking impassioned celebrations across the country.

There were incredible scenes of joy when Harry Kane converted what proved to be the winner on the night with Mikkel Damsgaard and a Simon Kjaer own goal having poised the scores at 1-1.

However, although great swathes of English celebrations were conducted safely and in good spirit, it seems that certain sections of support have incurred the ire of European football's governing body.

England charged by UEFA

That's because UEFA announced on Thursday morning that they would be assessing charges against England that concerned the behaviour of their supporters during the semi-final triumph.

According to the Mirror, UEFA released the following official statement about the England charges:

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London.

Charges against England :

Use of laser pointer by its supporters - Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course."

Worrying laser pen incident

It remains to be seen whether England will be punished and if so, to what degree, but it's clear that those pulling the strings at Euro 2020 are unhappy with the behaviour of a minority of supporters.

Besides, the use of a laser pointer might well be isolated to a single fan, though it's impossible to be sure, with footage appearing to show that the device was used against Kasper Schmeichel.

Videos show what is almost certainly a laser pen being directed at the face of the Danish shot-stopper mere seconds before Kane stepped up to take England's game-deciding penalty.

Link to health problems

It didn't prevent Schmeichel from saving the spot-kick, though Kane tucked away the rebound, but that's besides the point with laser pointers having the potential to cause serious health problems.

Goal reported in 2013 that Dr. Robert Josephburg, then an ophthalmologist and retina specialist at the Westchester Medical Center, warned the US congress about the dangers of laser pens.

Josephburg explained that in certain circumstances: "There can be huge repercussions and a real risk of causing at least temporary, and possibly permanent damage to a person's vision."

It's important to clarify that such severe health risks might not have been applicable in this instance, but let it go to show exactly why UEFA are taking the laser pen episode as seriously as they are.

